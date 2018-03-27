Insider Selling: United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) SVP Sells 1,844 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) SVP Edward Perez sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $73,612.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,172.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

USM stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,503.97, a PE ratio of 333.33, a PEG ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.51. United States Cellular Corp has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 58.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 23,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 62,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 20.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunication services. The Company’s wireless operating markets are in the United States. U.S. Cellular provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a range of demographic segments. The Company focuses on retail consumers, government and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as construction, retail, professional services and real estate.

