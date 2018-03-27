United Utilities Group (UUGRY) and Edison International (EIX) Head-To-Head Contrast

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS: UUGRY) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Edison International pays out 140.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Edison International has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Utilities Group and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A Edison International 5.59% 10.86% 2.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of United Utilities Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Edison International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Utilities Group and Edison International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Utilities Group $2.31 billion 2.85 $567.23 million N/A N/A Edison International $12.32 billion 1.67 $689.00 million $1.72 36.72

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than United Utilities Group.

Risk & Volatility

United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Utilities Group and Edison International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Utilities Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Edison International 1 8 6 0 2.33

Edison International has a consensus target price of $76.92, suggesting a potential upside of 21.80%. Given Edison International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edison International is more favorable than United Utilities Group.

Summary

Edison International beats United Utilities Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC is a water company. The Company, through its subsidiary, United Utilities Water Limited (United Utilities Water), manages the regulated water and wastewater network in the North West of England, providing services to around seven million people and businesses. It owns over 55,000 hectares of land around its reservoirs. It collects water from the environment, clean and distributes it to its customers before collecting it, treating it, and then returning it back to the environment. The Company produced approximately 138 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable energy through sludge treatment centers and solar installations, enough to power over 40,000 homes. It delivers approximately 1,700 million liters of clean drinking water to its customers every day through over 40,000 kilometers of water pipes. United Utilities Water holds licenses to provide water and wastewater services to a population of approximately seven million people in the North West of England.

About Edison International

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc. (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers. SCE’s projects include West of Devers, Mesa Substation, Alberhill System, Riverside Transmission Reliability, Eldorado-Lugo-Mohave Upgrade, Tehachapi and Coolwater-Lugo. As of December 31, 2016, the West of Devers Project consisted of upgrading and reconfiguring approximately 48 miles of existing 220 kilovolt (kV) transmission lines between the Devers, El Casco, Vista and San Bernardino substations.

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.