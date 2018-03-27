Loeb Partners Corp Purchases 12,900 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Loeb Partners Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 184.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 489,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 82,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 383,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $75,193,000 after acquiring an additional 156,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 180,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $221.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $162.74 and a 52-week high of $250.79. The company has a market cap of $205,676.75, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

In related news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,804.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,659,047.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $2,243,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,771,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,399,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

