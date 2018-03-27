UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,132,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,902 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,541,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,085,396,000 after buying an additional 3,289,470 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,388,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,896,000 after buying an additional 2,264,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,578,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,974,168,000 after buying an additional 1,588,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,584,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $664,570,000 after buying an additional 1,562,661 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $2,243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,771,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,399,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

UNH stock opened at $219.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205,676.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $162.74 and a twelve month high of $250.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

