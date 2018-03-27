UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.22

News articles about UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UnitedHealth Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the healthcare conglomerate an impact score of 46.3355479241349 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $162.74 and a 1-year high of $250.79. The company has a market cap of $205,676.75, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $2,463,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,881,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.22” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/unitedhealth-group-unh-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-22-updated.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.