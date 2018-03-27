Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.88% of Universal Insurance worth $111,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott P. Callahan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $79,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,098.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $201.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 18.73%.

UVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 price target on shares of Universal Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc (UVE) is a private personal residential homeowners insurance company in Florida. The Company performs substantially all aspects of insurance underwriting, policy issuance, general administration, and claims processing and settlement internally. The Company’s subsidiaries include Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company (APPCIC).

