Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.19

News headlines about Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Technical Institute earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2942729486681 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of UTI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. 62,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,213. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $81.16 million for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc is a provider of postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as measured by total average undergraduate full-time enrollment and graduates. The Company offers undergraduate degree or diploma programs at approximately 12 campuses across the United States under the banner of various brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (collectively, MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech).

