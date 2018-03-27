Unum Group (UNM) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $176,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Langen Mcalenn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,394.85, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Jerome sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $397,325.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Mcgarry sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $266,975.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $999,888 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

