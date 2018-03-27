Upland Software Inc (UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald Sells 10,000 Shares

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John T. Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, John T. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $1,402,000.00.

UPLD stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. 312,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Upland Software Inc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.98, a PE ratio of -29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Upland Software by 449.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 72,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 55.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 143,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Upland Software to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.

