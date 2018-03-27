Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.22. Upland Software posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,512.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,930 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 784.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 30.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.

