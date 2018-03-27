USG (USG) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.28

Press coverage about USG (NYSE:USG) has trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. USG earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.1123898622909 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of USG (NYSE:USG) traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.03. 13,584,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,931. USG has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4,726.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

USG (NYSE:USG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.57 million. USG had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. research analysts predict that USG will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USG announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USG shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of USG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of USG from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of USG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of USG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of USG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. USG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes.

