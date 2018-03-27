Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.30

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.30 and last traded at $98.30, with a volume of 16843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.90.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $339.69, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 18.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Ernst G. Hoyer sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $464,441.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $103,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,903. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.30” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/utah-medical-products-utmd-hits-new-12-month-high-at-98-30.html.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc (UTMD) is engaged in the business of producing medical devices that are disposable and for hospital use. The Company’s product categories include labor and delivery/obstetrics, including fetal monitoring accessories, Vacuum-Assisted Delivery Systems (VAD), and other labor and delivery tools; neonatal intensive care, including DISPOSA-HOOD, DELTRAN PLUS and GESCO; gynecology/urology/electrosurgery, including LETZ System, FINESSE+ Generator, EPITOME, PATHFINDER PLUS, HOLMIUM LASER FIBRES, LIBERTY System, ENDOCURETTE, TVUS/HSG-Cath and LUMIN, and blood pressure monitoring, including DELTRAN Disposable Pressure Transducer (DPT), and pressure monitoring accessories, components and other molded parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.