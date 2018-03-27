Vale (VALE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Vale (NYSE:VALE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vale earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.3927388438911 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,762,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,898,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $65,272.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vale has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

