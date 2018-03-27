Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Valeritas (VLRX) Stock Price

Headlines about Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Valeritas earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.9601398353618 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Valeritas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Valeritas alerts:

VLRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.88, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. Valeritas has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/valeritas-vlrx-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About Valeritas

Valeritas, Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in developing and commercializing treatment solutions that contribute to clinical outcomes for patients. The Company’s portfolio includes V-Go disposable insulin delivery device, which is distributed through retail pharmacy. Its V-Go delivers insulin at a continuous preset basal rate and bolus dosing for adults with Type 2 diabetes requiring insulin.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.