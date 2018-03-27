Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VVV. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $4,407.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 148.14%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,767,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,196,000 after purchasing an additional 456,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Valvoline by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,875,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,784,000 after purchasing an additional 860,388 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Valvoline by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,459,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Valvoline by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,577,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valvoline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,742,000 after purchasing an additional 107,488 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc (Valvoline) is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes and International. The Core North America segment sells Valvoline, and other branded and private label products in the United States and Canada to both consumers performing their own automotive maintenance, referred to as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumers, as well as, to installer customers using Valvoline products to service vehicles owned by Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers.

