Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VOO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.0837 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.68. The company had a trading volume of 969,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,972. Vanguard 500 Index Fund has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

About Vanguard 500 Index Fund

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

