Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,950 Time Warner Inc (TWX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Time Warner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,390,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Time Warner during the 4th quarter valued at $272,639,000. Cowen Inc. raised its holdings in Time Warner by 833.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 2,576,195 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,933,000 after buying an additional 2,300,205 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Time Warner by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,407,088 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,586,000 after buying an additional 1,962,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Time Warner by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,882,043 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,269,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,787 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Time Warner news, Director Deborah C. Wright sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $376,218.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,953.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWX stock opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. Time Warner Inc has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $103.90. The company has a market cap of $72,190.86, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Time Warner had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Time Warner Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Time Warner from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

