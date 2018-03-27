Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $253,000 in iShares Dow Jones US Oil & Gas Exp.(ETF) (IEO) Stock

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Oil & Gas Exp.(ETF) (BATS:IEO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones US Oil & Gas Exp.(ETF) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Oil & Gas Exp.(ETF) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Oil & Gas Exp.(ETF) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Train Babcock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Oil & Gas Exp.(ETF) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Timber Hill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Oil & Gas Exp.(ETF) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Oil & Gas Exp.(ETF) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEO stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones US Oil & Gas Exp has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $346.10 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20.

iShares Dow Jones US Oil & Gas Exp.(ETF) Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

