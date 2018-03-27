Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $119,000 in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Stock

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,707,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 129,488 shares during the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $585.81, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.52%. equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 908,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,235.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $743,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,194,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,282.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $3,180,400. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Arrowhead Research Corporation, develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and modes of delivery, the Company’s therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce knockdown of target genes.

