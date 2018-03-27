Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 528 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,466,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,347.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,310,000.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $234.21 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $242.50. The company has a market cap of $1,410.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.29%.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

