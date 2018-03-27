Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (VEA)

Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

VEA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,424,604. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

