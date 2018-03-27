Vanguard Total World Stock (NYSEARCA:VT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2573 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

VT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,472. Vanguard Total World Stock has a 52 week low of $64.47 and a 52 week high of $79.74.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock (NYSEARCA:VT) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/vanguard-total-world-stock-vt-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-26.html.

Vanguard Total World Stock Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.