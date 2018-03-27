Vantage Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,795 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Vantage Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $550,156.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.17 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cisco Systems to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

CSCO stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $204,359.11, a PE ratio of -137.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently -362.50%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

