Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Position in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.22% of Varian Medical Systems worth $22,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 3,418.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Shares of VAR stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $123.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,539. The firm has a market cap of $10,905.82, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $87.49 and a 52-week high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.96 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $101,053.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,814.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $117,818.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,380.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,568 shares of company stock worth $12,019,913 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

