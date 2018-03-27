Varonis Systems (VRNS) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 230,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,121. The company has a market capitalization of $1,701.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.42 and a beta of 0.81. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $63.50.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $1,005,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $2,948,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,134 shares of company stock worth $13,829,741 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 719,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

