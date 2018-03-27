Vault Coin Price Hits $0.0002 (VLTC)

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Vault Coin has a market cap of $4,918.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vault Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Vault Coin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00040797 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Vault Coin Coin Profile

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vault Coin’s official website is vltcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vault Coin

Vault Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Vault Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vault Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vault Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

