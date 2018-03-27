VeChain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Billion (VEN)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VEN) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $52.16 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00037194 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, COSS, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00720652 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00146778 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00188272 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00028748 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 873,378,637 coins and its circulating supply is 520,293,915 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.com. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain is a blockchain decentralized for products and information, building a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the blockchain technology. “

VeChain Coin Trading

VeChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank, Liqui, EtherDelta, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, COSS, Qryptos, Kucoin, Huobi and BigONE. It is not currently possible to purchase VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

