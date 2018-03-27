Verge Market Cap Hits $595.42 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Verge has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinhouse, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. Verge has a total market cap of $595.42 million and approximately $167.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.01721810 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004827 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015468 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001262 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 14,762,912,357 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Coinhouse, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Upbit. It is not possible to buy Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

