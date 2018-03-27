Verition Fund Management LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (OC)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 214.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 143.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,841,874.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $102.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

Shares of OC stock opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $8,672.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

