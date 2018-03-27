Verition Fund Management LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998,965 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $118,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,440,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

MOH stock opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,455.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Molina sold 62,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $4,502,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,663.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $109,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,140 shares of company stock valued at $30,179,670 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

