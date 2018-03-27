Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $742,000 Position in DSW Inc. (DSW)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DSW by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DSW during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in DSW by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 512,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DSW by 6.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DSW during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DSW alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating on shares of DSW in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded DSW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 target price on DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

DSW stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. DSW Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1,726.33, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. DSW had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. DSW’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that DSW Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from DSW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $742,000 Position in DSW Inc. (DSW)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/verition-fund-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-34660-dsw-inc-dsw-updated.html.

About DSW

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.