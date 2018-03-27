VeriumReserve 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15,370.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00029233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and Livecoin. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $15,370.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.01776160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004933 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015473 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001281 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00023725 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 1,551,370 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verium is a cryptocurrency created by the developers of Vericoin. Together, these two coins (Verium and Vericoin) create a “system” in which Vericoin acts as currency, due to its cheap transaction fees and faster block times, while Verium acts as a store of value due to its higher fees and slower blocktimes that dis-incentivize spending. Verium uses the Proof of Work Time consensus protocol that has variable block times to increases blockchain performance and security. PoWT also allows mining to be GPU and ASIC resistant. “

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.