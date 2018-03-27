VeriumReserve (VRM) Trading 15.6% Lower This Week

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for $2.39 or 0.00030312 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $24,026.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.01752230 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004794 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015391 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001290 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00647434 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 1,551,718 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verium is a cryptocurrency created by the developers of Vericoin. Together, these two coins (Verium and Vericoin) create a “system” in which Vericoin acts as currency, due to its cheap transaction fees and faster block times, while Verium acts as a store of value due to its higher fees and slower blocktimes that dis-incentivize spending. Verium uses the Proof of Work Time consensus protocol that has variable block times to increases blockchain performance and security. PoWT also allows mining to be GPU and ASIC resistant. “

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

