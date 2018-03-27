Versartis (VSAR) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.23

News headlines about Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Versartis earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.402730932389 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of VSAR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 114,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.21. Versartis has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Versartis will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Versartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Versartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

In related news, insider Jay Shepard sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $26,002.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,745 shares of company stock worth $46,124. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

