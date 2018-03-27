Vertex Energy (VTNR) vs. Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) and Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

This table compares Vertex Energy and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Energy -5.80% -26.89% -10.23% Advanced Emissions Solutions 78.09% 43.88% 36.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vertex Energy and Advanced Emissions Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vertex Energy currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.81%. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.95%. Given Advanced Emissions Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Emissions Solutions is more favorable than Vertex Energy.

Dividends

Advanced Emissions Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Vertex Energy does not pay a dividend. Advanced Emissions Solutions pays out 77.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vertex Energy and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Energy $145.50 million 0.30 -$8.43 million ($0.36) -3.69 Advanced Emissions Solutions $35.69 million 6.50 $27.87 million $1.29 8.67

Advanced Emissions Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex Energy. Vertex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Emissions Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vertex Energy has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Advanced Emissions Solutions has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Vertex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Vertex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions beats Vertex Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc. is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The Company focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. The Company’s segments include the Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery divisions. The Company’s product categories include Used Motor Oil, Fuel Oil, pyrolysis gasoline (Pygas), Gasoline Blendstock and Base Oil. The Black Oil division is engaged in operations across the used motor oil recycling value chain, including collection, aggregation, transportation, storage, refinement and sales of aggregated feedstock and re-refined products to end users. The Refining and Marketing division is engaged in the aggregation of feedstock, re-refining it into end products, and selling these products to customers. The Recovery division is a provider of generator solutions for the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc. (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC. ADA holds a 42.5% controlling interest in Clean Coal Solutions, LLC. It operates in three segments: Refined coal (RC), Emission control (EC) and CO2 capture (CC). ADA is a supplier of mercury control equipment and services to the EC markets. It also offers dry sorbent injection systems (DSI) to control SO2 and acid gases. Products, such as the Company’s CyCleanTM and M-45TM technologies, its pre-combustion coal treatment processes that provide electric power generators mercury emission control. In September 2012, it acquired the assets of Bulk Conveyor Specialist Inc. and Bulk Conveyor Services, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.