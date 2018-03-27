Viacoin (VIA) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $32.95 million and approximately $653,486.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00018108 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,005,680 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Coinroom, YoBit and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to buy Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

