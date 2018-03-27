Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Oxford Industries (OXM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of Oxford Industries worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $84.32. The company has a market cap of $1,285.89, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, insider James Wesley Howard, Jr. sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $381,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

