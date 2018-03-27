Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Amkor Technology (AMKR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Amkor Technology worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 399,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 224,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 375,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 295,044 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

AMKR stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,460.76, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.42. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 58.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

