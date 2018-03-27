BidaskClub upgraded shares of Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

Videocon d2h stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Videocon d2h has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $840.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Get Videocon d2h alerts:

Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Videocon d2h had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Videocon d2h by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 5,465,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after purchasing an additional 218,597 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in Videocon d2h in the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Dalton Investments LLC grew its stake in Videocon d2h by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 3,387,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,216,000 after buying an additional 34,143 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Videocon d2h in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Videocon d2h by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after buying an additional 567,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Videocon d2h (VDTH) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/videocon-d2h-vdth-lifted-to-hold-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

Videocon d2h Company Profile

Videocon d2h Limited is engaged in the provision of direct to home (DTH) subscription television services to subscribers in India. The Company operates under the Videocon d2h brand. The Company is engaged in the transmission of programming to subscribers through satellite broadcasting. Its subscribers have access to over 550 national and international channels and services, including approximately 45 high definition (HD) channels and services, and over 42 audio and video services through its Music Channel Services through several subscription packages, as well as the option of choosing add-ons and a la carte channels and receiving certain discounts through long-term recharge offers.

Receive News & Ratings for Videocon d2h Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videocon d2h and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.