Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Haynes International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haynes International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.95 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.98%.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc (Haynes) is a producer of nickel- and cobalt-based alloys in flat product forms, such as sheet, coil and plate forms. The Company also produces its products as seamless and welded tubulars, and in slab, bar, billet and wire forms. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing alloys, which are sold in the aerospace, chemical processing and industrial gas turbine industries.

