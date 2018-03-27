Visa (V) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. Vetr currently has $135.40 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $126.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.14.

Shares of Visa (NYSE V) opened at $120.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241,082.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Beach Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 144,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 118,159 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 874,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,293 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,798,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 79,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 655,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,512,000 after purchasing an additional 311,912 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

