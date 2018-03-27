VIVO Price Hits $0.81 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. VIVO has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $5,399.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIVO coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00010321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, VIVO has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,872.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.73 or 0.05749910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $878.30 or 0.11229300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.01726710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.02408490 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00206837 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00678190 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00083315 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.91 or 0.02760480 BTC.

VIVO Profile

VIVO (CRYPTO:VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 2,372,270 coins and its circulating supply is 1,552,270 coins. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto. The official website for VIVO is www.vivocrypto.com. The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg.

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

