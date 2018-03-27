Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Share Price

Media headlines about VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VIVUS earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.9289651901958 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research firms have issued reports on VVUS. ValuEngine upgraded VIVUS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VIVUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

VVUS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,311. VIVUS has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -24.71, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. VIVUS had a negative return on equity of 843.43% and a negative net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that VIVUS will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products segment. It provides over two therapies approved by the Food and Drug Association (FDA), which include Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) for chronic weight management and STENDRA (avanafil) for erectile dysfunction (ED).

