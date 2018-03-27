Volkswagen (VOW3) PT Set at €222.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €222.00 ($274.07) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs set a €250.00 ($308.64) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €227.00 ($280.25) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC set a €197.00 ($243.21) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €192.00 ($237.04).

Shares of Volkswagen (ETR VOW3) opened at €154.74 ($191.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82,590.00 and a P/E ratio of 6.83. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a 12-month high of €192.30 ($237.41).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

