Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €160.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($197.53) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs set a €250.00 ($308.64) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €227.00 ($280.25) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC set a €197.00 ($243.21) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €213.00 ($262.96) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €192.00 ($237.04).

Shares of Volkswagen (ETR VOW3) opened at €154.74 ($191.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82,590.00 and a P/E ratio of 6.83. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a 12-month high of €192.30 ($237.41).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

