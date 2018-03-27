Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Receives $10.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Redstone reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 514,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $5,339,647.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,680,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,754,565.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 414,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $4,223,844.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,676,047 shares in the company, valued at $108,682,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $21,330 and have sold 2,604,293 shares worth $27,206,120. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage (VG) opened at $10.65 on Friday. Vonage has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2,458.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.09.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Vonage had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. is a provider of cloud communications services for businesses and consumers, and consumer and communication solutions across multiple devices. The Company operates through two segments: Business and Consumer. For business services customers, the Company provides cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions, consisting of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable session initiation protocol (SIP) based voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) network.

