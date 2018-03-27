Independent Research Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Vonovia (VNA)

Independent Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VNA. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bank Financial set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €44.00 ($54.32) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($60.49) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.61 ($55.08).

Vonovia stock opened at €38.97 ($48.11) on Friday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €32.29 ($39.86) and a 52 week high of €42.68 ($52.69). The company has a market capitalization of $18,770.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. It operates through three segments: Rental, Extension, and Sales. The company offers apartments; and sells single units and buildings or plots of land, as well as provides property-related services. As of December 31, 2016, it managed 333,381 residential units, 85,421 garages and parking spaces, and 3,405 commercial units, as well as managed 58,969 units for other owners.

