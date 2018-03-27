vSlice Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, vSlice has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. vSlice has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $2,057.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vSlice token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001439 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00716606 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00144944 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00029101 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liqui and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

