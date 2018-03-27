Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $23.69 Million Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of W W Grainger worth $23,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $2,620,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $24,896,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 695.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on W W Grainger from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.92.

GWW stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.22. 77,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,412. The company has a market cap of $15,151.26, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $298.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.10%.

In other W W Grainger news, Director Lucas E. Watson acquired 195 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $256.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,019.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura D. Brown sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $2,132,531.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,703.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $23.69 Million Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/w-w-grainger-inc-gww-shares-bought-by-gotham-asset-management-llc-updated.html.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.