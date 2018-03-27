Wagner Bowman Management Corp Sells 975 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.36 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $125.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148,172.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

